12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ABOS shares moved upwards by 95.1% to $9.17 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Acumen Pharmaceuticals's stock is 48.3 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 79086.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $371.4 million.

PepGen PEPG stock increased by 74.8% to $9.09. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.5 million shares, making up 8156.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.8 million.

Prothena Corp PRTA shares moved upwards by 72.16% to $53.25. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 7.6 million, which is 2036.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.

bioAffinity Technologies BIAF stock increased by 42.92% to $3.03. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 48.3 million, which is 873.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.

Biogen BIIB stock rose 37.62% to $272.2. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.1 million shares, making up 1341.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 billion.

Quanterix QTRX shares increased by 29.79% to $10.46. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 3.1 million, which is 429.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $386.9 million.

Losers

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals PHAS stock fell 65.8% to $0.26 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals's stock is 4.6 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 1957.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals XTLB shares declined by 12.44% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.

Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock fell 12.36% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.

Avenue Therapeutics ATXI shares fell 11.65% to $6.41. Trading volume for Avenue Therapeutics's stock is 4.3 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 382.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.

Sonendo SONX stock declined by 10.78% to $1.49. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 1.1 million, which is 270.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.6 million.

SenesTech SNES shares declined by 9.1% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.

