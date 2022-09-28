ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 28, 2022 2:43 PM | 3 min read
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Acumen Pharmaceuticals ABOS shares moved upwards by 95.1% to $9.17 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Acumen Pharmaceuticals's stock is 48.3 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 79086.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $371.4 million.
  • PepGen PEPG stock increased by 74.8% to $9.09. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.5 million shares, making up 8156.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.8 million.
  • Prothena Corp PRTA shares moved upwards by 72.16% to $53.25. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 7.6 million, which is 2036.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
  • bioAffinity Technologies BIAF stock increased by 42.92% to $3.03. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 48.3 million, which is 873.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
  • Biogen BIIB stock rose 37.62% to $272.2. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.1 million shares, making up 1341.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 billion.
  • Quanterix QTRX shares increased by 29.79% to $10.46. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 3.1 million, which is 429.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $386.9 million.

Losers

  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals PHAS stock fell 65.8% to $0.26 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals's stock is 4.6 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 1957.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.
  • XTL Biopharmaceuticals XTLB shares declined by 12.44% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.
  • Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock fell 12.36% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.
  • Avenue Therapeutics ATXI shares fell 11.65% to $6.41. Trading volume for Avenue Therapeutics's stock is 4.3 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 382.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
  • Sonendo SONX stock declined by 10.78% to $1.49. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 1.1 million, which is 270.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.6 million.
  • SenesTech SNES shares declined by 9.1% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers