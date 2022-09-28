12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Nautilus NLS stock rose 8.8% to $1.85 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.4 million.

Meiwu Technology Co WNW shares rose 5.3% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million.

Onion Global OG stock increased by 5.1% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.0 million.

Worksport WKSP stock moved upwards by 4.62% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.9 million.

China Liberal Education CLEU stock increased by 4.21% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.

Tupperware Brands TUP stock rose 4.07% to $7.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $340.5 million.

Losers

iPower IPW shares decreased by 10.2% to $0.92 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock decreased by 8.12% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.

Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN shares declined by 8.03% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.6 million.

Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV shares fell 7.24% to $3.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $606.3 million.

Jeffs Brands JFBR stock fell 5.31% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.

E-Home Household Service EJH stock decreased by 5.26% to $0.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.