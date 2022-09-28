ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 28, 2022 9:04 AM | 2 min read
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Acumen Pharmaceuticals ABOS shares increased by 80.8% to $8.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $344.2 million.
  • Prothena Corp PRTA stock moved upwards by 60.13% to $49.53. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
  • SILO Pharma SILO stock moved upwards by 54.31% to $7.87. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.
  • Biogen BIIB stock moved upwards by 47.72% to $292.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.4 billion.
  • BioRestorative Therapies BRTX stock rose 25.6% to $3.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
  • Longeveron LGVN stock rose 24.31% to $5.01. The company's market cap stands at $105.1 million.

Losers

  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals PHAS stock declined by 34.2% to $0.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million.
  • Avenue Therapeutics ATXI stock fell 13.23% to $6.3. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
  • eFFECTOR Therapeutics EFTR stock declined by 10.91% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.
  • Kiromic BioPharma KRBP stock declined by 10.09% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
  • Aquestive Therapeutics AQST shares fell 8.78% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.4 million.
  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals ARDS stock decreased by 8.77% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

