12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Phoenix Motor PEV shares increased by 5.8% to $1.81 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $35.5 million.

shares increased by 5.8% to $1.81 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $35.5 million. Jeffs Brands JFBR shares moved upwards by 5.3% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.

shares moved upwards by 5.3% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million. Yunhong CTI CTIB shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.

shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million. XL Fleet XL shares rose 4.99% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.0 million.

shares rose 4.99% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.0 million. Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV shares moved upwards by 4.98% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $71.5 million.

shares moved upwards by 4.98% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $71.5 million. Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN stock increased by 4.97% to $35.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $647.0 million.

Losers

iPower IPW shares decreased by 9.3% to $0.93 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

shares decreased by 9.3% to $0.93 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today. Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN shares decreased by 7.58% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.5 million.

shares decreased by 7.58% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.5 million. E-Home Household Service EJH stock declined by 3.2% to $0.09. This security traded at a volume of 1.1 million shares come close, making up 28.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.

stock declined by 3.2% to $0.09. This security traded at a volume of 1.1 million shares come close, making up 28.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million. Esports Entertainment GMBL stock decreased by 3.15% to $0.14. Trading volume for this security closed at 220.6K, accounting for 9.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.

stock decreased by 3.15% to $0.14. Trading volume for this security closed at 220.6K, accounting for 9.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million. Future FinTech Gr FTFT shares decreased by 2.88% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $34.0 million.

shares decreased by 2.88% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $34.0 million. Kohl's KSS stock declined by 2.61% to $25.03. Trading volume for this security closed at 58.1K, accounting for 1.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.