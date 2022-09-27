12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Benitec Biopharma BNTC shares increased by 9.8% to $0.35 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.

shares increased by 9.8% to $0.35 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million. TherapeuticsMD TXMD stock rose 9.14% to $7.52. The company's market cap stands at $70.8 million.

stock rose 9.14% to $7.52. The company's market cap stands at $70.8 million. Aytu BioPharma AYTU stock rose 7.89% to $0.2. Aytu BioPharma's trading volume hit 1.6 million shares by close, accounting for 129.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

stock rose 7.89% to $0.2. Aytu BioPharma's trading volume hit 1.6 million shares by close, accounting for 129.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today. POINT Biopharma Global PNT stock increased by 7.89% to $8.75. This security traded at a volume of 58.8K shares come close, making up 7.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $910.2 million.

stock increased by 7.89% to $8.75. This security traded at a volume of 58.8K shares come close, making up 7.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $910.2 million. TCR2 Therapeutics TCRR shares rose 7.69% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $70.2 million.

shares rose 7.69% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $70.2 million. Outlook Therapeutics OTLK shares rose 6.72% to $1.27. Trading volume for this security closed at 157.6K, accounting for 33.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $287.2 million.

Losers

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals PHAS shares decreased by 14.5% to $0.65 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.4 million.

shares decreased by 14.5% to $0.65 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.4 million. Kiromic BioPharma KRBP stock declined by 9.2% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.

stock declined by 9.2% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million. Evaxion Biotech EVAX stock declined by 7.5% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $53.2 million.

stock declined by 7.5% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $53.2 million. Aquestive Therapeutics AQST shares decreased by 7.02% to $1.06. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 6.7 million shares, which is 975.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.5 million.

shares decreased by 7.02% to $1.06. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 6.7 million shares, which is 975.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.5 million. AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC shares fell 6.26% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.

shares fell 6.26% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA shares fell 5.99% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.