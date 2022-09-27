ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 27, 2022 5:44 PM | 2 min read
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Benitec Biopharma BNTC shares increased by 9.8% to $0.35 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.
  • TherapeuticsMD TXMD stock rose 9.14% to $7.52. The company's market cap stands at $70.8 million.
  • Aytu BioPharma AYTU stock rose 7.89% to $0.2. Aytu BioPharma's trading volume hit 1.6 million shares by close, accounting for 129.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • POINT Biopharma Global PNT stock increased by 7.89% to $8.75. This security traded at a volume of 58.8K shares come close, making up 7.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $910.2 million.
  • TCR2 Therapeutics TCRR shares rose 7.69% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $70.2 million.
  • Outlook Therapeutics OTLK shares rose 6.72% to $1.27. Trading volume for this security closed at 157.6K, accounting for 33.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $287.2 million.

Losers

  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals PHAS shares decreased by 14.5% to $0.65 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.4 million.
  • Kiromic BioPharma KRBP stock declined by 9.2% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
  • Evaxion Biotech EVAX stock declined by 7.5% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $53.2 million.
  • Aquestive Therapeutics AQST shares decreased by 7.02% to $1.06. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 6.7 million shares, which is 975.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.5 million.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC shares fell 6.26% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA shares fell 5.99% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers