12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 27, 2022 5:44 PM | 2 min read
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Asia Pacific Wire & Cable APWC shares increased by 9.2% to $1.77 during Tuesday's after-market session. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable's trading volume hit 65.2K shares by close, accounting for 232.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.4 million.
  • Fluor FLR stock increased by 4.85% to $24.83. Fluor's trading volume hit 344.3K shares by close, accounting for 24.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
  • Agrify AGFY stock increased by 4.71% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
  • Romeo Power RMO shares rose 4.65% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.6 million.
  • SOS SOS shares rose 4.19% to $4.72. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million.
  • Bird Glb BRDS shares increased by 4.07% to $0.33. At the close, Bird Glb's trading volume reached 84.5K shares. This is 2.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.2 million.

Losers

  • Sentage Hldgs SNTG shares decreased by 6.6% to $2.25 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
  • CBAK Energy Tech CBAT shares decreased by 4.81% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.8 million.
  • Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock fell 4.51% to $0.89. At the close, Antelope Ent Hldgs's trading volume reached 2.4 million shares. This is 5719.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
  • MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ shares declined by 3.65% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $42.4 million.
  • Astrotech ASTC stock fell 2.98% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million.
  • Grindrod Shipping Hldgs GRIN stock declined by 2.85% to $23.25. The company's market cap stands at $441.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

