12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

UTime UTME stock increased by 7.3% to $2.19 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.

Riskified RSKD stock increased by 4.89% to $4.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $680.2 million.

SAI.TECH Global SAI shares moved upwards by 4.77% to $4.39. The company's market cap stands at $99.0 million.

Quantum Computing QUBT shares rose 4.72% to $2.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.7 million.

Red Cat Holdings RCAT shares rose 3.84% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $87.6 million.

Freshworks FRSH shares increased by 3.47% to $13.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion.

Losers

Powerbridge Technologies PBTS shares declined by 16.7% to $0.5 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.3 million, accounting for 148.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.8 million.

AMTD Digital HKD shares fell 6.77% to $55.51. Trading volume for this security closed at 94.1K, accounting for 20.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 billion.

Saverone 2014 SVRE stock declined by 5.53% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.

Minim MINM shares fell 5.43% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.

Otonomo Technologies OTMO stock declined by 5.35% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.6 million.

Pure Storage PSTG stock decreased by 4.92% to $25.54. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 301.2K shares, which is 9.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 billion.

