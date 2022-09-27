11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

AYRO AYRO shares increased by 14.7% to $0.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.6 million.

shares increased by 14.7% to $0.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.6 million. Faraday Future FFIE shares moved upwards by 12.36% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $309.6 million.

shares moved upwards by 12.36% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $309.6 million. MOGU MOGU shares increased by 9.24% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 million.

shares increased by 9.24% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 million. Nautilus NLS shares rose 7.78% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $56.8 million.

shares rose 7.78% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $56.8 million. Tuniu TOUR shares rose 6.65% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $82.8 million.

Losers

Amesite AMST stock fell 13.4% to $0.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.

stock fell 13.4% to $0.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million. Laureate Education LAUR shares decreased by 8.91% to $10.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

shares decreased by 8.91% to $10.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN shares decreased by 6.74% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $180.3 million.

shares decreased by 6.74% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $180.3 million. Boxed BOXD shares fell 6.54% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $64.5 million.

shares fell 6.54% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $64.5 million. Group 1 Automotive GPI shares decreased by 4.77% to $140.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.

shares decreased by 4.77% to $140.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts WH shares declined by 3.01% to $57.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.