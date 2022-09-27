ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 27, 2022 8:38 AM | 1 min read
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • AYRO AYRO shares increased by 14.7% to $0.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.6 million.
  • Faraday Future FFIE shares moved upwards by 12.36% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $309.6 million.
  • MOGU MOGU shares increased by 9.24% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 million.
  • Nautilus NLS shares rose 7.78% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $56.8 million.
  • Tuniu TOUR shares rose 6.65% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $82.8 million.

Losers

  • Amesite AMST stock fell 13.4% to $0.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
  • Laureate Education LAUR shares decreased by 8.91% to $10.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN shares decreased by 6.74% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $180.3 million.
  • Boxed BOXD shares fell 6.54% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $64.5 million.
  • Group 1 Automotive GPI shares decreased by 4.77% to $140.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
  • Wyndham Hotels & Resorts WH shares declined by 3.01% to $57.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers