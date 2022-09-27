12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- 9 Meters Biopharma NMTR stock moved upwards by 22.8% to $0.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $65.8 million.
- Equillium EQ stock increased by 17.09% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.6 million.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC shares moved upwards by 16.27% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.
- Neuronetics STIM shares rose 15.2% to $2.72. The company's market cap stands at $73.4 million.
- Aquestive Therapeutics AQST shares moved upwards by 15.17% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $68.8 million.
- Finch Therapeutics Group FNCH shares rose 14.03% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.9 million.
Losers
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals ARDS stock declined by 33.0% to $0.57 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.
- Avidity Biosciences RNA stock fell 24.86% to $14.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $734.4 million.
- Sonendo SONX stock declined by 8.55% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million.
- InVivo Therapeutics Hldg NVIV stock fell 8.44% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- NantHealth NH stock decreased by 7.82% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.8 million.
- BioTelemetry BEAT stock decreased by 7.67% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.