12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

9 Meters Biopharma NMTR stock moved upwards by 22.8% to $0.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $65.8 million.

Equillium EQ stock increased by 17.09% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.6 million.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC shares moved upwards by 16.27% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.

Neuronetics STIM shares rose 15.2% to $2.72. The company's market cap stands at $73.4 million.

Aquestive Therapeutics AQST shares moved upwards by 15.17% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $68.8 million.

Finch Therapeutics Group FNCH shares rose 14.03% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.9 million.

Losers

Aridis Pharmaceuticals ARDS stock declined by 33.0% to $0.57 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.

Avidity Biosciences RNA stock fell 24.86% to $14.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $734.4 million.

Sonendo SONX stock declined by 8.55% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million.

InVivo Therapeutics Hldg NVIV stock fell 8.44% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

NantHealth NH stock decreased by 7.82% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.8 million.

BioTelemetry BEAT stock decreased by 7.67% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.5 million.

