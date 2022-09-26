12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT shares increased by 24.2% to $2.15 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 3.0 million, which is 75.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $464.5 million.

Aditxt ADTX shares rose 24.06% to $3.3. As of 13:31 EST, Aditxt's stock is trading at a volume of 29.0 million, which is 4136.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH stock increased by 23.3% to $7.09. Trading volume for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals's stock is 12.7 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 226.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $94.1 million.

Lixte Biotech Hldgs LIXT shares increased by 20.01% to $0.6. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 75.6K, which is 62.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.

Pulse Biosciences PLSE shares moved upwards by 19.6% to $1.83. As of 13:31 EST, Pulse Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 1079.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $67.9 million.

HeartBeam BEAT stock rose 17.24% to $2.38. As of 13:31 EST, HeartBeam's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9 million, which is 119.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $81.6 million.

Losers

NantHealth NH shares decreased by 24.2% to $0.29 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 350.2K shares is 381.1% of NantHealth's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million.

NanoVibronix NAOV shares declined by 17.98% to $0.44. Trading volume for NanoVibronix's stock is 664.5K as of 13:31 EST. This is 179.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.

SINTX Technologies SINT stock fell 17.48% to $0.33. The current volume of 161.6K shares is 139.9% of SINTX Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.

Comera Life Sciences CMRA stock fell 16.67% to $1.5. Trading volume for Comera Life Sciences's stock is 469.7K as of 13:31 EST. This is 16.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.6 million.

Kiromic BioPharma KRBP stock declined by 15.71% to $0.32. As of 13:31 EST, Kiromic BioPharma's stock is trading at a volume of 673.8K, which is 68.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.

Vyant Bio VYNT shares declined by 13.03% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.

