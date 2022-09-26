10 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

shares increased by 12.4% to $7.99 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $344.5 million. Reliance Global Group RELI stock increased by 11.35% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 million.

Losers

stock decreased by 9.9% to $0.82 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.0 million. Oportun Financial OPRT stock declined by 7.49% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $138.2 million.

Eqonex EQOS shares fell 4.95% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million. Unum UNM stock fell 4.17% to $37.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion.

