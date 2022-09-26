ñol

10 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 26, 2022 8:53 AM | 1 min read
10 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Silver Crest Acquisition SLCR shares increased by 12.4% to $7.99 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $344.5 million.
  • Reliance Global Group RELI stock increased by 11.35% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 million.
  • Hippo Holdings HIPO stock increased by 6.67% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $480.2 million.
  • Argo Group Intl Hldgs ARGO shares rose 6.12% to $21.84. The company's market cap stands at $764.8 million.

Losers

  • Qudian QD stock decreased by 9.9% to $0.82 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.0 million.
  • Oportun Financial OPRT stock declined by 7.49% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $138.2 million.
  • Atlantic American AAME shares decreased by 6.78% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $56.0 million.
  • Tradeweb Markets TW stock fell 5.61% to $56.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 billion.
  • Eqonex EQOS shares fell 4.95% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.
  • Unum UNM stock fell 4.17% to $37.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers