ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 26, 2022 8:53 AM | 1 min read
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • ComSovereign Holding COMS shares moved upwards by 9.3% to $0.1 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.
  • American Rebel Holdings AREB stock moved upwards by 7.37% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI shares increased by 7.12% to $3.46. The company's market cap stands at $33.3 million.
  • Archer Aviation ACHR shares rose 6.78% to $2.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $722.2 million.
  • Heliogen HLGN stock rose 6.52% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $279.8 million.
  • HyreCar HYRE shares increased by 4.99% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million.

Losers

  • Golden Ocean Group GOGL shares decreased by 7.2% to $7.68 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares fell 6.13% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
  • Vertical Aerospace EVTL stock declined by 6.04% to $7.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • Fast Radius FSRD stock decreased by 5.0% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.4 million.
  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock decreased by 4.93% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $98.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers