11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- ComSovereign Holding COMS shares moved upwards by 9.3% to $0.1 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.
- American Rebel Holdings AREB stock moved upwards by 7.37% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.
- Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI shares increased by 7.12% to $3.46. The company's market cap stands at $33.3 million.
- Archer Aviation ACHR shares rose 6.78% to $2.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $722.2 million.
- Heliogen HLGN stock rose 6.52% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $279.8 million.
- HyreCar HYRE shares increased by 4.99% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million.
Losers
- Golden Ocean Group GOGL shares decreased by 7.2% to $7.68 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares fell 6.13% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
- Vertical Aerospace EVTL stock declined by 6.04% to $7.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Fast Radius FSRD stock decreased by 5.0% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.4 million.
- Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock decreased by 4.93% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $98.6 million.
