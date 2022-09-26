11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

ComSovereign Holding COMS shares moved upwards by 9.3% to $0.1 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.

stock rose 6.52% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $279.8 million. HyreCar HYRE shares increased by 4.99% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million.

Losers

Golden Ocean Group GOGL shares decreased by 7.2% to $7.68 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

stock decreased by 5.0% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.4 million. Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock decreased by 4.93% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $98.6 million.

