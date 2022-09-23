8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Vertical Aerospace EVTL shares rose 18.5% to $7.43 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Vertical Aerospace's stock is 1.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 49.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

United Maritime USEA shares increased by 12.52% to $1.97. As of 13:30 EST, United Maritime's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 27.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million.

Losers

View VIEW shares declined by 27.8% to $1.46 during Friday's regular session. View's stock is trading at a volume of 487.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 48.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $319.7 million.

Heliogen HLGN shares decreased by 23.26% to $1.65. Trading volume for Heliogen's stock is 1.8 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 105.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.0 million.

Gaucho Group Holdings VINO shares decreased by 20.76% to $0.21. Gaucho Group Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 409.6K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 36.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.

Freight Technologies FRGT stock decreased by 18.32% to $0.55. Freight Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 119.8K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 14.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.

Code Chain New Continent CCNC stock fell 17.07% to $0.16. Trading volume for Code Chain New Continent's stock is 489.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 252.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.

Tritium DCFC DCFC stock declined by 15.07% to $3.72. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 291.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $569.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

