SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 23, 2022 2:44 PM | 3 min read
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • American Public Education APEI stock moved upwards by 14.2% to $9.5 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 205.2K shares is 104.1% of American Public Education's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $179.3 million.
  • Rave Restaurant Gr RAVE shares increased by 11.2% to $1.29. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 151.7K, which is 174.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • MOGU MOGU shares increased by 10.14% to $2.28. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 126.1K, which is 33.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.
  • Mullen Automotive MULN shares moved upwards by 8.96% to $0.4. As of 13:30 EST, Mullen Automotive's stock is trading at a volume of 117.6 million, which is 158.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $229.1 million.
  • Leju Hldgs LEJU shares rose 5.64% to $1.97. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million.
  • Nova Lifestyle NVFY shares moved upwards by 5.63% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.

Losers

  • EpicQuest Education Group EEIQ shares decreased by 27.9% to $0.98 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
  • REE Automotive REE shares declined by 24.77% to $0.8. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.9 million shares, making up 734.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.8 million.
  • Yatra Online YTRA shares decreased by 19.86% to $2.14. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 453.4K shares, making up 493.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $134.1 million.
  • Forza X1 FRZA stock declined by 13.82% to $2.18. As of 13:30 EST, Forza X1's stock is trading at a volume of 235.0K, which is 7.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.
  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares fell 13.55% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO shares fell 12.67% to $0.52. Cazoo Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 798.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 14.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $395.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

