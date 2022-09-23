12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

American Public Education APEI stock moved upwards by 14.2% to $9.5 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 205.2K shares is 104.1% of American Public Education's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $179.3 million.

shares rose 5.64% to $1.97. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million. Nova Lifestyle NVFY shares moved upwards by 5.63% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.

Losers

EpicQuest Education Group EEIQ shares decreased by 27.9% to $0.98 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.

shares fell 13.55% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million. Cazoo Gr CZOO shares fell 12.67% to $0.52. Cazoo Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 798.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 14.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $395.7 million.

