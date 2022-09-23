ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 23, 2022 2:44 PM | 3 min read
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares increased by 23.8% to $0.39 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 222.4 million shares, making up 456.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.8 million.
  • WaveDancer WAVD shares increased by 12.02% to $0.84. The current volume of 72.4K shares is 163.6% of WaveDancer's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.
  • WiSA Technologies WISA shares rose 10.52% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.
  • NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev NISN shares moved upwards by 8.73% to $0.62. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 61.3K shares, making up 26.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.
  • D-Wave Quantum QBTS stock rose 7.95% to $6.24. D-Wave Quantum's stock is trading at a volume of 51.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 20.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $686.4 million.
  • Phunware PHUN stock moved upwards by 6.52% to $1.23. Trading volume for Phunware's stock is 1.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 47.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.5 million.

Losers

  • Color Star Technology CSCW stock decreased by 22.8% to $0.05 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Color Star Technology's stock is 89.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 629.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million.
  • CalAmp CAMP stock declined by 16.33% to $4.08. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 140.2% of CalAmp's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $147.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • ZeroFox Holdings ZFOX shares fell 15.02% to $6.85. Trading volume for ZeroFox Holdings's stock is 95.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 21.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $808.1 million.
  • Sonim Technologies SONM shares decreased by 14.83% to $0.56. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 363.1K shares, making up 58.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.
  • Iris Energy IREN shares declined by 13.67% to $3.49. Iris Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 168.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 59.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $184.9 million.
  • Actelis Networks ASNS shares fell 12.67% to $0.85. Trading volume for Actelis Networks's stock is 86.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 69.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers