10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Koss KOSS shares rose 5.2% to $6.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.4 million.
- Aspen Gr ASPU stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.
- Tuesday Morning TUEM stock moved upwards by 4.73% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Hour Loop HOUR stock moved upwards by 4.66% to $2.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.2 million.
- Dada Nexus DADA shares rose 4.2% to $4.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
Losers
- Zovio ZVO shares decreased by 11.7% to $0.14 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
- Yoshiharu Global YOSH stock decreased by 6.84% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.
- Cricut CRCT stock fell 5.97% to $8.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Party City Holdco PRTY stock fell 5.56% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.0 million.
- Nerdy NRDY shares declined by 5.56% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $186.6 million.
