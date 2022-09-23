ñol

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 23, 2022 8:09 AM | 1 min read
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Koss KOSS shares rose 5.2% to $6.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.4 million.
  • Aspen Gr ASPU stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.
  • Tuesday Morning TUEM stock moved upwards by 4.73% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Hour Loop HOUR stock moved upwards by 4.66% to $2.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.2 million.
  • Dada Nexus DADA shares rose 4.2% to $4.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

Losers

  • Zovio ZVO shares decreased by 11.7% to $0.14 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
  • Yoshiharu Global YOSH stock decreased by 6.84% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.
  • Cricut CRCT stock fell 5.97% to $8.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Party City Holdco PRTY stock fell 5.56% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.0 million.
  • Nerdy NRDY shares declined by 5.56% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $186.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

