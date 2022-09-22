10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock moved upwards by 41.7% to $0.31 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 182.7 million, which is 414.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.6 million.

Losers

Schmitt Industries SMIT stock declined by 27.8% to $2.25 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, Schmitt Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 452.0K, which is 2910.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.

stock fell 14.53% to $1.0. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 79.1K shares, making up 63.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million. Otonomo Technologies OTMO shares decreased by 14.37% to $0.29. Trading volume for Otonomo Technologies's stock is 791.1K as of 13:31 EST. This is 126.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.4 million.

