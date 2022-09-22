ñol

10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 22, 2022 2:13 PM | 3 min read
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock moved upwards by 41.7% to $0.31 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 182.7 million, which is 414.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.6 million.
  • Zenvia ZENV stock moved upwards by 12.14% to $1.57. Zenvia's stock is trading at a volume of 50.6K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 31.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.5 million.
  • SoundHound AI SOUN stock increased by 5.17% to $3.0. The current volume of 51.0K shares is 15.7% of SoundHound AI's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $590.3 million.
  • DatChat DATS stock moved upwards by 4.82% to $0.71. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 89.3K, which is 35.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.

Losers

  • Schmitt Industries SMIT stock declined by 27.8% to $2.25 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, Schmitt Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 452.0K, which is 2910.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
  • WaveDancer WAVD stock declined by 23.47% to $0.75. WaveDancer's stock is trading at a volume of 152.9K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 354.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
  • Sobr Safe SOBR shares decreased by 20.63% to $1.9. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.5 million shares, making up 532.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.
  • Cepton CPTN stock decreased by 20.34% to $1.67. As of 13:31 EST, Cepton's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9 million, which is 285.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $259.0 million.
  • Actelis Networks ASNS stock fell 14.53% to $1.0. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 79.1K shares, making up 63.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.
  • Otonomo Technologies OTMO shares decreased by 14.37% to $0.29. Trading volume for Otonomo Technologies's stock is 791.1K as of 13:31 EST. This is 126.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

