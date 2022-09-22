ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 22, 2022 8:19 AM | 2 min read
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Spero Therapeutics SPRO shares moved upwards by 122.7% to $1.83 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.1 million.
  • Plus Therapeutics PSTV stock moved upwards by 27.57% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
  • Calyxt CLXT stock increased by 26.06% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
  • Inventiva IVA shares moved upwards by 22.39% to $4.81. The company's market cap stands at $196.6 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • HeartBeam BEAT stock increased by 19.62% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.8 million.
  • Organovo Holdings ONVO shares moved upwards by 7.99% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 million.

Losers

  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP shares fell 14.1% to $0.22 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million.
  • DBV Technologies DBVT stock decreased by 13.13% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $360.6 million.
  • Pulmatrix PULM shares decreased by 11.46% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
  • Solid Biosciences SLDB stock declined by 10.91% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.4 million.
  • Evaxion Biotech EVAX shares fell 10.31% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $49.8 million.
  • Alterity Therapeutics ATHE shares decreased by 8.53% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers