12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Spero Therapeutics SPRO shares moved upwards by 122.7% to $1.83 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.1 million.

Plus Therapeutics PSTV stock moved upwards by 27.57% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.

Calyxt CLXT stock increased by 26.06% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.

Inventiva IVA shares moved upwards by 22.39% to $4.81. The company's market cap stands at $196.6 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out yesterday.

HeartBeam BEAT stock increased by 19.62% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.8 million.

Organovo Holdings ONVO shares moved upwards by 7.99% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 million.

Losers

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP shares fell 14.1% to $0.22 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million.

DBV Technologies DBVT stock decreased by 13.13% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $360.6 million.

Pulmatrix PULM shares decreased by 11.46% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.

Solid Biosciences SLDB stock declined by 10.91% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.4 million.

Evaxion Biotech EVAX shares fell 10.31% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $49.8 million.

Alterity Therapeutics ATHE shares decreased by 8.53% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.