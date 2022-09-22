ñol

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 22, 2022 8:19 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Helbiz HLBZ stock rose 5.4% to $0.48 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.
  • Agrify AGFY shares increased by 4.47% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.
  • ShiftPixy PIXY shares moved upwards by 3.95% to $14.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.4 million.
  • SES AI SES stock increased by 3.93% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • OceanPal OP shares moved upwards by 3.76% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.
  • Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV stock moved upwards by 3.68% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 million.

Losers

  • Terran Orbital LLAP stock declined by 17.5% to $2.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $344.7 million.
  • American Rebel Holdings AREB stock declined by 8.73% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
  • Ideanomics IDEX stock fell 6.53% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $184.8 million.
  • Knightscope KSCP shares declined by 5.07% to $2.81. The company's market cap stands at $103.3 million.
  • Broadwind BWEN shares declined by 3.83% to $3.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.6 million.
  • SOS SOS shares declined by 3.56% to $5.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers