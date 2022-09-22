12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Helbiz HLBZ stock rose 5.4% to $0.48 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.

Agrify AGFY shares increased by 4.47% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.

ShiftPixy PIXY shares moved upwards by 3.95% to $14.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.4 million.

SES AI SES stock increased by 3.93% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

OceanPal OP shares moved upwards by 3.76% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.

Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV stock moved upwards by 3.68% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 million.

Losers

Terran Orbital LLAP stock declined by 17.5% to $2.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $344.7 million.

American Rebel Holdings AREB stock declined by 8.73% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.

Ideanomics IDEX stock fell 6.53% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $184.8 million.

Knightscope KSCP shares declined by 5.07% to $2.81. The company's market cap stands at $103.3 million.

Broadwind BWEN shares declined by 3.83% to $3.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.6 million.

SOS SOS shares declined by 3.56% to $5.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 million.

