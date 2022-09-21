12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares moved upwards by 10.6% to $0.52 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.

shares moved upwards by 10.6% to $0.52 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million. Amesite AMST shares moved upwards by 6.5% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.

shares moved upwards by 6.5% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million. Tupperware Brands TUP shares rose 4.95% to $8.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $385.9 million.

shares rose 4.95% to $8.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $385.9 million. XpresSpa Group XSPA shares rose 4.88% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.1 million.

shares rose 4.88% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.1 million. Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV stock moved upwards by 4.77% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $77.6 million.

stock moved upwards by 4.77% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $77.6 million. Dada Nexus DADA stock moved upwards by 4.51% to $5.09. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

Losers

Zovio ZVO stock decreased by 7.5% to $0.16 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.

stock decreased by 7.5% to $0.16 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million. a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA stock fell 5.81% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.8 million.

stock fell 5.81% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.8 million. Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock decreased by 5.32% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.

stock decreased by 5.32% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million. Meta Data AIU shares fell 5.0% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.

shares fell 5.0% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million. Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN shares fell 3.71% to $0.75. At the close, Kaixin Auto Hldgs's trading volume reached 166.7K shares. This is 54.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $148.6 million.

shares fell 3.71% to $0.75. At the close, Kaixin Auto Hldgs's trading volume reached 166.7K shares. This is 54.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $148.6 million. Weber WEBR shares fell 3.23% to $6.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $318.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.