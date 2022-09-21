ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 21, 2022 5:36 PM | 2 min read
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares moved upwards by 10.6% to $0.52 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
  • Amesite AMST shares moved upwards by 6.5% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.
  • Tupperware Brands TUP shares rose 4.95% to $8.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $385.9 million.
  • XpresSpa Group XSPA shares rose 4.88% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.1 million.
  • Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV stock moved upwards by 4.77% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $77.6 million.
  • Dada Nexus DADA stock moved upwards by 4.51% to $5.09. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

Losers

  • Zovio ZVO stock decreased by 7.5% to $0.16 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
  • a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA stock fell 5.81% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.8 million.
  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock decreased by 5.32% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.
  • Meta Data AIU shares fell 5.0% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.
  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN shares fell 3.71% to $0.75. At the close, Kaixin Auto Hldgs's trading volume reached 166.7K shares. This is 54.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $148.6 million.
  • Weber WEBR shares fell 3.23% to $6.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $318.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers