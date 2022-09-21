ñol

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 21, 2022 5:36 PM | 2 min read
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Troika Media Group TRKA shares increased by 8.4% to $0.44 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.
  • Audacy AUD stock rose 6.1% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $64.8 million.
  • IZEA Worldwide IZEA stock increased by 4.88% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.5 million.
  • Fangdd Network Group DUO shares moved upwards by 4.67% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
  • Gannett Co GCI stock moved upwards by 4.54% to $2.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $303.6 million.
  • 36KR Holdings KRKR stock increased by 4.5% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.

Losers

  • LiveOne LVO stock decreased by 5.2% to $0.78 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.7 million.
  • Grom Social Enterprises GROM shares declined by 5.03% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.
  • Nextdoor Holdings KIND stock declined by 4.74% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Pop Culture Gr CPOP stock fell 4.35% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $26.4 million.
  • Mobile Global Esports MGAM shares fell 3.47% to $2.23. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 874.2K shares, which is 14.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • iClick Interactive Asia ICLK shares fell 2.66% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

