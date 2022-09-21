12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Pulmatrix PULM shares rose 11.9% to $4.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.

Losers

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP shares declined by 17.3% to $0.21 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 798.3K shares come close, making up 143.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.9 million.

shares fell 7.03% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $58.9 million. Ensysce Biosciences ENSC shares fell 6.57% to $0.22. This security traded at a volume of 57.5K shares come close, making up 3.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.