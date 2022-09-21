ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 21, 2022 5:36 PM | 2 min read
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Pulmatrix PULM shares rose 11.9% to $4.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.
  • Inventiva IVA stock moved upwards by 8.99% to $4.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.1 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out today.
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX shares increased by 7.48% to $0.25. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 68.2K shares by close, accounting for 2.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.8 million.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL stock rose 7.46% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
  • ASLAN Pharma ASLN stock increased by 7.03% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.2 million.
  • Athenex ATNX shares increased by 6.63% to $0.33. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 77.9K shares, which is 3.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.7 million.

Losers

  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP shares declined by 17.3% to $0.21 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 798.3K shares come close, making up 143.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.9 million.
  • Acorda Therapeutics ACOR stock decreased by 9.68% to $0.28. Trading volume for this security closed at 51.4K, accounting for 13.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
  • Dermata Therapeutics DRMA stock decreased by 8.19% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
  • Marker Therapeutics MRKR stock decreased by 8.11% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.8 million.
  • Solid Biosciences SLDB shares fell 7.03% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $58.9 million.
  • Ensysce Biosciences ENSC shares fell 6.57% to $0.22. This security traded at a volume of 57.5K shares come close, making up 3.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

