12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 21, 2022 5:36 PM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Sobr Safe SOBR stock increased by 9.2% to $2.61 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 6.3 million shares come close, making up 1179.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 million.
  • American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares rose 8.12% to $0.23. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 7.4 million shares, which is 17.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.5 million.
  • Taoping TAOP stock increased by 6.57% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
  • Iris Energy IREN stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $222.7 million.
  • Phunware PHUN stock moved upwards by 4.65% to $1.35. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 277.9K shares, which is 9.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $132.8 million.
  • Quanergy Systems QNGY shares rose 4.52% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.4 million.

Losers

  • Infobird Co IFBD shares fell 6.8% to $1.1 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
  • WeTrade Group WETG shares decreased by 6.55% to $0.7. WeTrade Group's trading volume hit 66.9K shares by close, accounting for 6.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $136.5 million.
  • WISeKey Intl Hldg WKEY stock declined by 6.44% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.
  • Alpha & Omega AOSL shares declined by 5.92% to $32.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $876.7 million.
  • Agilysys AGYS stock declined by 5.0% to $48.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • BTCS BTCS stock declined by 3.98% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

