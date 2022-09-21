ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 21, 2022 8:14 AM | 1 min read
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • ComSovereign Holding COMS shares rose 6.6% to $0.11 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.
  • Momentus MNTS stock increased by 5.62% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.3 million.
  • Astrotech ASTC stock moved upwards by 4.8% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI shares moved upwards by 4.79% to $3.28. The company's market cap stands at $31.6 million.
  • Orbital Infrastructure OIG shares increased by 4.73% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $69.2 million.
  • CEA Industries CEAD shares moved upwards by 4.38% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.

Losers

  • Fast Radius FSRD shares decreased by 5.2% to $0.42 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $32.1 million.
  • Wheels Up Experience UP stock declined by 4.06% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $347.1 million.
  • Seanergy Maritime Hldgs SHIP shares declined by 4.05% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $101.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers