9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

ComSovereign Holding COMS shares rose 6.6% to $0.11 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.

Momentus MNTS stock increased by 5.62% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.3 million.

Astrotech ASTC stock moved upwards by 4.8% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.

Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI shares moved upwards by 4.79% to $3.28. The company's market cap stands at $31.6 million.

Orbital Infrastructure OIG shares increased by 4.73% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $69.2 million.

CEA Industries CEAD shares moved upwards by 4.38% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.

Losers

Fast Radius FSRD shares decreased by 5.2% to $0.42 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $32.1 million.

Wheels Up Experience UP stock declined by 4.06% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $347.1 million.

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs SHIP shares declined by 4.05% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $101.6 million.

