12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Taoping TAOP stock moved upwards by 12.4% to $0.68 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.

AMTD Digital HKD shares rose 10.4% to $80.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 billion.

Braze BRZE shares moved upwards by 7.15% to $38.02. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.

BIT Mining BTCM shares rose 4.8% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.6 million.

CLPS CLPS shares increased by 4.49% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $35.9 million.

Chindata Group Holdings CD stock increased by 4.38% to $9.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.

Losers

Powerbridge Technologies PBTS shares fell 21.4% to $1.73 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $203.4 million.

Sobr Safe SOBR shares fell 12.22% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $29.1 million.

Smith Micro Software SMSI stock decreased by 7.44% to $2.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.0 million.

Saverone 2014 SVRE stock declined by 5.96% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.

Infobird Co IFBD stock fell 5.84% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.

T Stamp IDAI stock decreased by 5.36% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.