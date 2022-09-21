ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 21, 2022 8:15 AM | 2 min read
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Taoping TAOP stock moved upwards by 12.4% to $0.68 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.
  • AMTD Digital HKD shares rose 10.4% to $80.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 billion.
  • Braze BRZE shares moved upwards by 7.15% to $38.02. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
  • BIT Mining BTCM shares rose 4.8% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.6 million.
  • CLPS CLPS shares increased by 4.49% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $35.9 million.
  • Chindata Group Holdings CD stock increased by 4.38% to $9.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.

Losers

  • Powerbridge Technologies PBTS shares fell 21.4% to $1.73 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $203.4 million.
  • Sobr Safe SOBR shares fell 12.22% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $29.1 million.
  • Smith Micro Software SMSI stock decreased by 7.44% to $2.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.0 million.
  • Saverone 2014 SVRE stock declined by 5.96% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
  • Infobird Co IFBD stock fell 5.84% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
  • T Stamp IDAI stock decreased by 5.36% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

