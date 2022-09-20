ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 20, 2022 5:35 PM | 2 min read
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares moved upwards by 8.6% to $0.52 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
  • Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV stock rose 7.31% to $4.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $741.5 million.
  • PLBY Group PLBY shares rose 4.4% to $4.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.8 million.
  • Forward Industries FORD stock rose 4.34% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
  • Drive Shack DS shares moved upwards by 3.97% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $89.6 million.
  • Waitr Hldgs WTRH stock moved upwards by 3.23% to $0.17. Trading volume for this security closed at 77.7K, accounting for 0.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.2 million.

Losers

  • Meta Data AIU shares declined by 6.8% to $0.96 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.
  • MOGU MOGU shares fell 6.67% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO shares decreased by 6.23% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $445.8 million.
  • Secoo Holding SECO stock declined by 5.14% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.
  • Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock declined by 4.79% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.2 million.
  • Inspirato ISPO stock fell 3.95% to $2.19. The company's market cap stands at $114.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers