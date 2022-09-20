12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares moved upwards by 8.6% to $0.52 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.

Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV stock rose 7.31% to $4.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $741.5 million.

PLBY Group PLBY shares rose 4.4% to $4.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.8 million.

Forward Industries FORD stock rose 4.34% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.

Drive Shack DS shares moved upwards by 3.97% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $89.6 million.

Waitr Hldgs WTRH stock moved upwards by 3.23% to $0.17. Trading volume for this security closed at 77.7K, accounting for 0.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.2 million.

Losers

Meta Data AIU shares declined by 6.8% to $0.96 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.

MOGU MOGU shares fell 6.67% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.

Cazoo Gr CZOO shares decreased by 6.23% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $445.8 million.

Secoo Holding SECO stock declined by 5.14% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.

Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock declined by 4.79% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.2 million.

Inspirato ISPO stock fell 3.95% to $2.19. The company's market cap stands at $114.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.