12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

CinCor Pharma CINC shares moved upwards by 19.5% to $33.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

GlycoMimetics GLYC shares moved upwards by 13.54% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.6 million.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX stock increased by 11.04% to $0.2. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 193.4K shares, which is 1.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.

Ainos AIMD shares rose 10.49% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $34.8 million.

ENDRA Life Sciences NDRA shares increased by 7.49% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.

Cidara Therapeutics CDTX shares moved upwards by 6.99% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.8 million.

Losers

HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM shares declined by 10.9% to $0.62 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO shares declined by 7.12% to $19.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.

Statera BioPharma STAB stock decreased by 6.26% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.

NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC stock decreased by 6.1% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million.

Summit Therapeutics SMMT stock declined by 5.93% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $255.5 million.

Revelation Biosciences REVB stock decreased by 5.02% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.

