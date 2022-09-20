ñol

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 20, 2022 5:35 PM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Freight Technologies FRGT stock moved upwards by 12.2% to $0.83 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.
  • Astrotech ASTC stock rose 9.03% to $0.49. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.0 million, accounting for 514.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Mesa Air Group MESA stock moved upwards by 4.97% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.5 million.
  • Tritium DCFC DCFC shares rose 4.33% to $5.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $811.3 million.
  • LiqTech Intl LIQT shares increased by 4.25% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million.
  • SOS SOS stock increased by 3.97% to $5.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 million.

Losers

  • Fast Radius FSRD stock declined by 5.0% to $0.43 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 92.8K shares come close, making up 13.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.2 million.
  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock fell 3.75% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.6 million.
  • ShiftPixy PIXY shares declined by 3.63% to $20.75. The company's market cap stands at $189.1 million.
  • Wheels Up Experience UP shares declined by 3.38% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $349.5 million.
  • Momentus MNTS stock decreased by 3.13% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $129.6 million.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings VINO stock decreased by 3.04% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

