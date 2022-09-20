ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why General Motors Stock Is Hitting The Brakes Today

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 20, 2022 8:56 AM | 1 min read
Why General Motors Stock Is Hitting The Brakes Today

General Motors Co GM shares are trading lower Tuesday after Ford Motor Co F shares fell following the company's warning that part shortages will impact its third-quarter results. 

Ford said supply shortages will result in a higher number of vehicles (between 40,000 and 45,000) in its inventory awaiting parts at the end of the third quarter. The vehicles largely consist of high-demand, high-margin models of popular trucks and SUVs.

Ford also noted that inflation-related supplier costs during the third quarter will be about $1 billion higher than originally expected. As a result, the company now anticipates third-quarter adjusted EBIT to be in a range of $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion. Full-year adjusted EBIT is still expected to be between $11.5 billion and $12.5 billion.

See Also: Tesla Bull Cathie Wood, Once Skeptic Of Legacy Automakers' EV Transition, Loads Up Another $5M In GM Stock

GM Price Action: General Motors has a 52-week high of $67.21 and a 52-week low of $30.33.

The stock was down 2.1% at $40.52 Tuesday morning, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of General Motors.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas