11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 20, 2022 8:16 AM | 2 min read
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Freight Technologies FRGT stock increased by 12.8% to $0.9 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.
  • Apogee Enterprises APOG stock increased by 6.5% to $41.91. The company's market cap stands at $928.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Orbital Infrastructure OIG shares increased by 5.98% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.5 million.
  • EuroDry EDRY stock moved upwards by 4.71% to $13.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.7 million.
  • Tritium DCFC DCFC shares moved upwards by 4.69% to $5.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $887.9 million.
  • U.S. Xpress Enterprises USX stock moved upwards by 4.68% to $2.68. The company's market cap stands at $137.9 million.

Losers

  • Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV shares declined by 8.6% to $1.92 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.
  • ShiftPixy PIXY shares declined by 8.55% to $22.06. The company's market cap stands at $201.0 million.
  • View VIEW shares declined by 7.04% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $405.5 million.
  • American Rebel Holdings AREB shares fell 5.78% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.
  • Team TISI stock declined by 3.23% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

