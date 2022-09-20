11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

stock increased by 12.8% to $0.9 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million. Apogee Enterprises APOG stock increased by 6.5% to $41.91. The company's market cap stands at $928.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

stock increased by 6.5% to $41.91. The company's market cap stands at $928.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. Orbital Infrastructure OIG shares increased by 5.98% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.5 million.

shares increased by 5.98% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.5 million. EuroDry EDRY stock moved upwards by 4.71% to $13.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.7 million.

stock moved upwards by 4.71% to $13.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.7 million. Tritium DCFC DCFC shares moved upwards by 4.69% to $5.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $887.9 million.

shares moved upwards by 4.69% to $5.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $887.9 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises USX stock moved upwards by 4.68% to $2.68. The company's market cap stands at $137.9 million.

Losers

shares declined by 8.6% to $1.92 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million. ShiftPixy PIXY shares declined by 8.55% to $22.06. The company's market cap stands at $201.0 million.

shares declined by 8.55% to $22.06. The company's market cap stands at $201.0 million. View VIEW shares declined by 7.04% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $405.5 million.

shares declined by 7.04% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $405.5 million. American Rebel Holdings AREB shares fell 5.78% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.

shares fell 5.78% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million. Team TISI stock declined by 3.23% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.