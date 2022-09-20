ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 20, 2022 8:15 AM | 1 min read
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Ontrak OTRKP stock increased by 17.3% to $2.1 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Addex Therapeutics ADXN shares moved upwards by 11.11% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
  • Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock rose 10.07% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.
  • Midatech Pharma MTP shares rose 8.97% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
  • Celyad Oncology CYAD shares rose 8.26% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 million.
  • Avrobio AVRO shares increased by 7.49% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $37.6 million.

Losers

  • Virios Therapeutics VIRI shares fell 72.4% to $0.55 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
  • Cosmos Holdings COSM shares fell 8.92% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
  • Seres Therapeutics MCRB shares fell 8.82% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $744.4 million.
  • Ayala Pharmaceuticals AYLA stock decreased by 8.53% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million.
  • Valneva VALN shares declined by 8.48% to $12.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $721.4 million.
  • Aileron Therapeutics ALRN shares declined by 7.23% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers