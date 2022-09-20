12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Ontrak OTRKP stock increased by 17.3% to $2.1 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

Addex Therapeutics ADXN shares moved upwards by 11.11% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.

Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock rose 10.07% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.

Midatech Pharma MTP shares rose 8.97% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.

Celyad Oncology CYAD shares rose 8.26% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 million.

Avrobio AVRO shares increased by 7.49% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $37.6 million.

Losers

Virios Therapeutics VIRI shares fell 72.4% to $0.55 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.

Cosmos Holdings COSM shares fell 8.92% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.

Seres Therapeutics MCRB shares fell 8.82% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $744.4 million.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals AYLA stock decreased by 8.53% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million.

Valneva VALN shares declined by 8.48% to $12.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $721.4 million.

Aileron Therapeutics ALRN shares declined by 7.23% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million.

