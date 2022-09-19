12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock increased by 10.1% to $0.39 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.

Avenue Therapeutics ATXI shares rose 8.41% to $0.23. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 60.7K shares, which is 4.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.

Lipocine LPCN shares moved upwards by 7.71% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.1 million.

BIMI Intl Medical BIMI shares moved upwards by 7.61% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.

Change Healthcare CHNG stock moved upwards by 7.57% to $27.4. Change Healthcare's trading volume hit 1.3 million shares by close, accounting for 49.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 billion.

Applied Genetic AGTC shares moved upwards by 6.67% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million.

Losers

Virios Therapeutics VIRI shares fell 15.0% to $1.7 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 694.7K shares come close, making up 2485.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.

LogicBio Therapeutics LOGC stock fell 9.74% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.

Calyxt CLXT stock decreased by 9.29% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC stock decreased by 8.33% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.

Cognition Therapeutics CGTX stock decreased by 6.18% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million.

AlerisLife ALR stock declined by 6.02% to $1.25. Trading volume for this security closed at 60.0K, accounting for 49.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.7 million.

