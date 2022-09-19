12 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Marpai MRAI stock rose 16.3% to $1.11 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 366.8K shares is 199.3% of Marpai's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million.

stock rose 16.3% to $1.11 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 366.8K shares is 199.3% of Marpai's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million. Mill City Ventures III MCVT shares increased by 14.13% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.

shares increased by 14.13% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million. TOP Finl Gr TOP shares rose 9.29% to $11.17. As of 13:30 EST, TOP Finl Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 152.9K, which is 31.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $391.5 million.

shares rose 9.29% to $11.17. As of 13:30 EST, TOP Finl Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 152.9K, which is 31.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $391.5 million. Oconee Federal Finl OFED stock rose 7.07% to $26.5. The company's market cap stands at $148.6 million.

stock rose 7.07% to $26.5. The company's market cap stands at $148.6 million. Hywin Holdings HYW stock increased by 6.8% to $6.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.0 million.

stock increased by 6.8% to $6.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.0 million. Franklin BSP Realty Trust FBRT stock increased by 6.55% to $12.51. The current volume of 270.0K shares is 28.2% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Losers

Forge Global Holdings FRGE shares fell 17.6% to $2.92 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares, making up 110.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $501.4 million.

shares fell 17.6% to $2.92 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares, making up 110.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $501.4 million. BayFirst Financial BAFN stock declined by 14.19% to $18.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.8 million.

stock declined by 14.19% to $18.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.8 million. Dragon Victory Intl LYL shares decreased by 12.71% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million.

shares decreased by 12.71% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million. AMTD IDEA Group AMTD shares fell 11.79% to $1.57. AMTD IDEA Group's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 15.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $592.9 million.

shares fell 11.79% to $1.57. AMTD IDEA Group's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 15.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $592.9 million. Bright Health Gr BHG shares fell 11.24% to $1.23. As of 13:30 EST, Bright Health Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 981.7K, which is 56.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $771.3 million.

shares fell 11.24% to $1.23. As of 13:30 EST, Bright Health Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 981.7K, which is 56.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $771.3 million. FlexShopper FPAY stock declined by 11.22% to $1.98. Trading volume for FlexShopper's stock is 450.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 146.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.