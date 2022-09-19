ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 19, 2022 2:25 PM | 3 min read
12 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Marpai MRAI stock rose 16.3% to $1.11 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 366.8K shares is 199.3% of Marpai's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million.
  • Mill City Ventures III MCVT shares increased by 14.13% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
  • TOP Finl Gr TOP shares rose 9.29% to $11.17. As of 13:30 EST, TOP Finl Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 152.9K, which is 31.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $391.5 million.
  • Oconee Federal Finl OFED stock rose 7.07% to $26.5. The company's market cap stands at $148.6 million.
  • Hywin Holdings HYW stock increased by 6.8% to $6.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.0 million.
  • Franklin BSP Realty Trust FBRT stock increased by 6.55% to $12.51. The current volume of 270.0K shares is 28.2% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Losers

  • Forge Global Holdings FRGE shares fell 17.6% to $2.92 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares, making up 110.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $501.4 million.
  • BayFirst Financial BAFN stock declined by 14.19% to $18.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.8 million.
  • Dragon Victory Intl LYL shares decreased by 12.71% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million.
  • AMTD IDEA Group AMTD shares fell 11.79% to $1.57. AMTD IDEA Group's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 15.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $592.9 million.
  • Bright Health Gr BHG shares fell 11.24% to $1.23. As of 13:30 EST, Bright Health Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 981.7K, which is 56.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $771.3 million.
  • FlexShopper FPAY stock declined by 11.22% to $1.98. Trading volume for FlexShopper's stock is 450.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 146.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers