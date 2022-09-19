ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 19, 2022 2:25 PM | 3 min read
Gainers

  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC stock moved upwards by 15.0% to $0.16 during Monday's regular session. AnPac Bio-Medical Science's stock is trading at a volume of 958.9K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 38.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
  • Sharecare SHCR shares increased by 14.67% to $1.92. Trading volume for Sharecare's stock is 1.8 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 75.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $674.8 million.
  • Allakos ALLK shares increased by 14.62% to $5.25. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 18.5 million shares, making up 1156.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $287.9 million.
  • Predictive Oncology POAI shares moved upwards by 11.38% to $0.4. Trading volume for Predictive Oncology's stock is 754.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 240.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million.
  • XTL Biopharmaceuticals XTLB stock moved upwards by 9.84% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.
  • Cardiff Oncology CRDF stock increased by 9.81% to $1.74. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 130.8% of Cardiff Oncology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $75.1 million.

Losers

  • Virios Therapeutics VIRI stock fell 71.5% to $2.5 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Virios Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million, which is 7492.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.
  • BioLine Rx BLRX shares fell 30.52% to $1.07. The current volume of 2.5 million shares is 1826.0% of BioLine Rx's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.2 million.
  • Nexalin Technology NXL stock fell 26.38% to $1.66. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 638.3K shares, making up 19.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
  • Comera Life Sciences CMRA stock fell 19.75% to $1.99. Comera Life Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 774.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 21.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.9 million.
  • Sotera Health SHC stock decreased by 19.62% to $11.84. The current volume of 4.8 million shares is 366.1% of Sotera Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
  • Athersys ATHX stock decreased by 18.72% to $1.58. Athersys's stock is trading at a volume of 758.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 105.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $483.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

