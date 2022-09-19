12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Purple Innovation PRPL stock increased by 39.8% to $3.9 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $353.9 million.
- Shift Technologies SFT stock rose 7.07% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $67.6 million.
- Secoo Holding SECO shares rose 5.72% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million.
- a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA shares moved upwards by 5.22% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.1 million.
- Rent the Runway RENT shares rose 5.13% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.2 million.
- Jowell Global JWEL stock increased by 4.71% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.9 million.
Losers
- China Liberal Education CLEU shares declined by 9.7% to $0.81 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.
- Volcon VLCN stock decreased by 6.26% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.4 million.
- Regis RGS shares fell 6.26% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $54.6 million.
- F45 Training Holdings FXLV stock decreased by 5.16% to $2.21. The company's market cap stands at $210.1 million.
- Koss KOSS shares declined by 4.97% to $6.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.0 million.
- Volta VLTA stock declined by 4.86% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $397.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
