12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 16, 2022 2:06 PM | 3 min read
Gainers

  • Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC shares moved upwards by 18.2% to $1.82 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $350.5 million.
  • Secoo Holding SECO shares rose 11.84% to $0.37. Trading volume for Secoo Holding's stock is 693.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 162.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.
  • Harbor Custom Dev HCDI stock increased by 7.2% to $1.19. Harbor Custom Dev's stock is trading at a volume of 57.6K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 51.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.
  • 17 Education & Technology YQ shares rose 6.17% to $1.89. Trading volume for 17 Education & Technology's stock is 181.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 165.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Bowlero BOWL stock increased by 6.16% to $13.26. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.8 million, which is 281.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Fossil Group FOSL shares increased by 5.8% to $4.01. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 143.1% of Fossil Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.8 million.

Losers

  • Esports Entertainment GMBL shares fell 47.1% to $0.17 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 35.5 million shares is 3049.6% of Esports Entertainment's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
  • Tuesday Morning TUEM stock decreased by 14.96% to $0.17. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.8 million shares, making up 85.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.
  • Regis RGS shares declined by 14.41% to $1.01. As of 13:30 EST, Regis's stock is trading at a volume of 751.4K, which is 55.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.9 million.
  • Onion Global OG shares fell 12.84% to $0.44. As of 13:30 EST, Onion Global's stock is trading at a volume of 101.5K, which is 51.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.2 million.
  • Party City Holdco PRTY shares fell 12.45% to $2.0. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.1 million shares, making up 97.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $226.5 million.
  • Jowell Global JWEL shares declined by 12.32% to $2.08. Jowell Global's stock is trading at a volume of 374.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 153.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

