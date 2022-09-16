ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 16, 2022 8:20 AM | 1 min read
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Quotient QTNT shares increased by 15.7% to $0.24 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $32.5 million.
  • Tyme Technologies TYME stock moved upwards by 13.21% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.0 million.
  • Landos Biopharma LABP shares increased by 10.47% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $46.6 million.
  • Novo Integrated Sciences NVOS stock moved upwards by 9.06% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $41.4 million.
  • Addex Therapeutics ADXN shares rose 8.84% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
  • 9 Meters Biopharma NMTR shares moved upwards by 8.75% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $64.9 million.

Losers

  • Comera Life Sciences CMRA stock decreased by 18.5% to $2.91 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $55.5 million.
  • Alignment Healthcare ALHC stock fell 12.5% to $14.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO stock declined by 10.56% to $22.2. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.
  • Ontrak OTRKP shares declined by 10.24% to $1.7.
  • BioTelemetry BEAT shares fell 9.06% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $72.3 million.
  • Tenax Therapeutics TENX shares fell 8.62% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

