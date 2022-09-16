12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

shares increased by 15.7% to $0.24 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $32.5 million. Tyme Technologies TYME stock moved upwards by 13.21% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.0 million.

shares increased by 10.47% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $46.6 million. Novo Integrated Sciences NVOS stock moved upwards by 9.06% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $41.4 million.

shares rose 8.84% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million. 9 Meters Biopharma NMTR shares moved upwards by 8.75% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $64.9 million.

Losers

Comera Life Sciences CMRA stock decreased by 18.5% to $2.91 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $55.5 million.

stock fell 12.5% to $14.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO stock declined by 10.56% to $22.2. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.

shares declined by 10.24% to $1.7. BioTelemetry BEAT shares fell 9.06% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $72.3 million.

shares fell 9.06% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.

