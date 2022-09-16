12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

EZGO Technologies EZGO shares increased by 5.0% to $0.57 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.

shares increased by 5.0% to $0.57 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million. Polar Power POLA shares moved upwards by 4.69% to $3.57. The company's market cap stands at $45.6 million.

shares moved upwards by 4.69% to $3.57. The company's market cap stands at $45.6 million. Hudson Technologies HDSN shares rose 3.57% to $7.83. The company's market cap stands at $352.5 million.

shares rose 3.57% to $7.83. The company's market cap stands at $352.5 million. View VIEW shares moved upwards by 3.37% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $403.3 million.

shares moved upwards by 3.37% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $403.3 million. Vertical Aerospace EVTL shares increased by 3.15% to $6.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

shares increased by 3.15% to $6.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. Fast Radius FSRD shares moved upwards by 2.93% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $40.0 million.

Losers

FedEx FDX stock decreased by 20.1% to $163.65 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $42.5 billion.

stock decreased by 20.1% to $163.65 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $42.5 billion. Core & Main CNM stock decreased by 8.96% to $22.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

stock decreased by 8.96% to $22.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago. Berkshire Grey BGRY stock decreased by 7.41% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $468.7 million.

stock decreased by 7.41% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $468.7 million. Addentax Group ATXG shares declined by 6.67% to $5.04. The company's market cap stands at $156.7 million.

shares declined by 6.67% to $5.04. The company's market cap stands at $156.7 million. United Parcel Service UPS stock decreased by 5.95% to $174.0. The company's market cap stands at $151.1 billion.

stock decreased by 5.95% to $174.0. The company's market cap stands at $151.1 billion. XPO Logistics XPO stock declined by 5.44% to $46.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.