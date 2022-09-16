12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Applied Optoelectronics AAOI shares moved upwards by 29.6% to $3.24 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.3 million.

AMTD Digital HKD shares moved upwards by 9.88% to $148.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 billion.

Taoping TAOP shares moved upwards by 9.72% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.

SoundHound AI SOUN stock increased by 7.69% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $689.2 million.

OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT stock moved upwards by 6.32% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $397.7 million.

SilverSun Technologies SSNT stock moved upwards by 5.45% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.

Losers

NCR NCR stock fell 16.2% to $24.38 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.

Intellicheck IDN stock fell 8.3% to $2.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.8 million.

Borqs Technologies BRQS shares fell 6.41% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.

JFrog FROG shares declined by 5.32% to $20.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.

Flex FLEX shares decreased by 5.32% to $17.1. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 billion.

ZeroFox Holdings ZFOX shares fell 4.64% to $7.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $873.0 million.

