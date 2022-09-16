ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 16, 2022 8:20 AM | 2 min read
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Applied Optoelectronics AAOI shares moved upwards by 29.6% to $3.24 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.3 million.
  • AMTD Digital HKD shares moved upwards by 9.88% to $148.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 billion.
  • Taoping TAOP shares moved upwards by 9.72% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.
  • SoundHound AI SOUN stock increased by 7.69% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $689.2 million.
  • OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT stock moved upwards by 6.32% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $397.7 million.
  • SilverSun Technologies SSNT stock moved upwards by 5.45% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.

Losers

  • NCR NCR stock fell 16.2% to $24.38 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
  • Intellicheck IDN stock fell 8.3% to $2.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.8 million.
  • Borqs Technologies BRQS shares fell 6.41% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.
  • JFrog FROG shares declined by 5.32% to $20.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Flex FLEX shares decreased by 5.32% to $17.1. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 billion.
  • ZeroFox Holdings ZFOX shares fell 4.64% to $7.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $873.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

