Gainers

Secoo Holding SECO shares increased by 30.4% to $0.34 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, Secoo Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 4.5 million, which is 1276.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.

Tuesday Morning TUEM shares increased by 17.3% to $0.22. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.7 million shares, making up 154.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million.

Faraday Future FFIE shares increased by 16.19% to $1.1. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 35.4 million shares, making up 165.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $360.7 million.

EVgo EVGO stock moved upwards by 13.51% to $10.55. The current volume of 4.1 million shares is 125.0% of EVgo's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $728.4 million.

17 Education & Technology YQ shares moved upwards by 13.13% to $1.81. 17 Education & Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 311.9K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 294.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $92.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Rent the Runway RENT shares increased by 12.67% to $3.29. Rent the Runway's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 181.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $212.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Losers

Esports Entertainment GMBL shares decreased by 19.7% to $0.34 during Thursday's regular session. Esports Entertainment's stock is trading at a volume of 5.9 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 561.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.

Esports Entertainment GMBLP stock declined by 14.49% to $3.13.

Mondee Hldgs MOND shares decreased by 11.9% to $12.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $987.1 million.

Sonder Holdings SOND shares decreased by 11.3% to $1.93. The current volume of 2.2 million shares is 131.2% of Sonder Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $418.6 million.

ATA Creativity Glb AACG stock fell 10.61% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.9 million.

Onion Global OG stock fell 8.02% to $0.46. The current volume of 53.2K shares is 27.2% of Onion Global's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $48.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.