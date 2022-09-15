ñol

8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 15, 2022 8:26 AM | 1 min read
8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Addentax Group ATXG stock rose 23.6% to $5.91 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.7 million.
  • Fast Radius FSRD stock moved upwards by 16.32% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million.
  • TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ shares increased by 13.75% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.
  • ShiftPixy PIXY stock increased by 11.14% to $21.74. The company's market cap stands at $198.1 million.
  • Applied UV AUVI shares rose 8.12% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million.
  • Orbital Infrastructure OIG stock moved upwards by 6.08% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $78.5 million.

Losers

  • Staffing 360 Solutions STAF shares fell 5.5% to $3.43 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
  • Expion360 XPON stock declined by 4.35% to $2.42. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

