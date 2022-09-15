Gainers

Addentax Group ATXG stock rose 23.6% to $5.91 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.7 million.

stock rose 23.6% to $5.91 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.7 million. Fast Radius FSRD stock moved upwards by 16.32% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million.

stock moved upwards by 16.32% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million. TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ shares increased by 13.75% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.

shares increased by 13.75% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million. ShiftPixy PIXY stock increased by 11.14% to $21.74. The company's market cap stands at $198.1 million.

stock increased by 11.14% to $21.74. The company's market cap stands at $198.1 million. Applied UV AUVI shares rose 8.12% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million.

shares rose 8.12% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million. Orbital Infrastructure OIG stock moved upwards by 6.08% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $78.5 million.

Losers

Staffing 360 Solutions STAF shares fell 5.5% to $3.43 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.

shares fell 5.5% to $3.43 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million. Expion360 XPON stock declined by 4.35% to $2.42. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.