12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 15, 2022 8:26 AM | 2 min read
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN stock increased by 13.6% to $0.24 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.
  • Enochian BioSciences ENOB shares increased by 13.33% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.0 million.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM stock increased by 12.86% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.
  • Ensysce Biosciences ENSC shares moved upwards by 9.72% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.
  • IN8bio INAB shares rose 9.55% to $2.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.0 million.
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO stock increased by 9.21% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.

Losers

  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ELOX stock declined by 42.1% to $0.22 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.
  • First Wave BioPharma FWBI stock decreased by 18.98% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
  • Avenue Therapeutics ATXI shares fell 16.51% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
  • IDEAYA Biosciences IDYA shares declined by 13.27% to $10.85. The company's market cap stands at $426.4 million.
  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals RYTM stock declined by 12.16% to $27.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Tenax Therapeutics TENX stock decreased by 7.15% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

