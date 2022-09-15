Gainers

Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN stock increased by 13.6% to $0.24 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.

Losers

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ELOX stock declined by 42.1% to $0.22 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.

stock declined by 12.16% to $27.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. Tenax Therapeutics TENX stock decreased by 7.15% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.

