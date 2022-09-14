12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Enochian BioSciences ENOB shares moved upwards by 27.8% to $2.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.7 million.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN stock increased by 25.58% to $0.27. Trading volume for this security closed at 8.2 million, accounting for 1511.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.

Novo Integrated Sciences NVOS stock rose 16.66% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $36.9 million.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM stock increased by 14.49% to $0.87. Trading volume for this security closed at 313.3K, accounting for 9.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.

Ensysce Biosciences ENSC shares moved upwards by 14.47% to $0.41. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.4 million shares, which is 100.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.

Kodiak Sciences KOD shares rose 9.42% to $10.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $525.6 million.

Losers

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ELOX stock decreased by 48.6% to $0.2 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 444.0K shares, which is 215.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.

Moleculin Biotech MBRX stock decreased by 11.27% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $36.0 million.

IDEAYA Biosciences IDYA shares declined by 11.12% to $11.12. IDEAYA Biosciences's trading volume hit 55.2K shares by close, accounting for 14.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $437.0 million.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals RYTM shares declined by 11.05% to $27.44. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 162.9K shares by close, accounting for 6.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

Avenue Therapeutics ATXI stock decreased by 7.44% to $0.33. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 456.5K shares, which is 146.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.

Minerva Neurosciences NERV shares fell 6.82% to $9.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.6 million.

