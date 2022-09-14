Gainers

TRACON Pharma TCON shares rose 19.5% to $2.27 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million.

MediciNova MNOV shares increased by 14.08% to $2.43. The company's market cap stands at $119.1 million.

Kazia Therapeutics KZIA shares moved upwards by 12.97% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million.

Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA stock rose 12.66% to $5.15. The company's market cap stands at $485.8 million.

Ensysce Biosciences ENSC stock increased by 11.35% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.

Marker Therapeutics MRKR shares increased by 10.16% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $44.1 million.

Losers

Altimmune ALT stock decreased by 57.6% to $8.65 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $424.0 million.

ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO stock fell 9.71% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.

POINT Biopharma Global PNT stock decreased by 8.36% to $9.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $839.9 million.

Allarity Therapeutics ALLR shares declined by 7.94% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.

OKYO Pharma OKYO stock declined by 7.91% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $61.3 million.

Sharps Technology STSS stock fell 7.7% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.

