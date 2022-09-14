ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 14, 2022 8:08 AM | 2 min read
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • TRACON Pharma TCON shares rose 19.5% to $2.27 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million.
  • MediciNova MNOV shares increased by 14.08% to $2.43. The company's market cap stands at $119.1 million.
  • Kazia Therapeutics KZIA shares moved upwards by 12.97% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million.
  • Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA stock rose 12.66% to $5.15. The company's market cap stands at $485.8 million.
  • Ensysce Biosciences ENSC stock increased by 11.35% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
  • Marker Therapeutics MRKR shares increased by 10.16% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $44.1 million.

Losers

  • Altimmune ALT stock decreased by 57.6% to $8.65 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $424.0 million.
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO stock fell 9.71% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
  • POINT Biopharma Global PNT stock decreased by 8.36% to $9.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $839.9 million.
  • Allarity Therapeutics ALLR shares declined by 7.94% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
  • OKYO Pharma OKYO stock declined by 7.91% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $61.3 million.
  • Sharps Technology STSS stock fell 7.7% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers