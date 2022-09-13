ñol

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 13, 2022 1:49 PM | 2 min read
8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Planet Labs PL stock increased by 16.8% to $6.33 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.3 million shares, making up 203.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Virco Mfg VIRC shares rose 11.88% to $4.8. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 96.3K, which is 509.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • NeoVolta NEOV stock increased by 7.74% to $5.01. NeoVolta's stock is trading at a volume of 107.9K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 193.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.1 million.

Losers

  • Nocera NCRA stock fell 18.1% to $2.0 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 126.3K, which is 186.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 million.
  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock fell 14.22% to $1.29. Swvl Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 921.7K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 131.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.8 million.
  • 374Water SCWO stock decreased by 13.04% to $2.87. Trading volume for 374Water's stock is 95.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 103.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $363.5 million.
  • Quhuo QH stock fell 10.24% to $2.72. Quhuo's stock is trading at a volume of 190.7K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 75.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Fast Radius FSRD stock fell 10.16% to $0.57. Trading volume for Fast Radius's stock is 95.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 13.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

