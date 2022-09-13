ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 13, 2022 1:49 PM | 3 min read
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Jowell Global JWEL shares increased by 15.2% to $1.75 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 674.8K, which is 312.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.1 million.
  • 17 Education & Technology YQ shares moved upwards by 11.84% to $1.7. As of 13:30 EST, 17 Education & Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 109.8K, which is 99.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • BT Brands BTBD stock moved upwards by 8.63% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million.
  • Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV stock moved upwards by 8.12% to $6.39. The current volume of 77.3K shares is 6.4% of Grove Collaborative Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Losers

  • Rent the Runway RENT shares decreased by 33.2% to $3.29 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Rent the Runway's stock is trading at a volume of 6.6 million, which is 706.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $211.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • First Watch Restaurant Gr FWRG shares declined by 13.34% to $16.25. Trading volume for First Watch Restaurant Gr's stock is 161.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 139.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $960.0 million.
  • Children's Place PLCE stock fell 11.25% to $36.03. Children's Place's stock is trading at a volume of 427.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 118.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $469.4 million.
  • Carvana CVNA stock decreased by 11.19% to $37.55. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 7.2 million, which is 66.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.
  • Zumiez ZUMZ shares fell 11.14% to $23.78. As of 13:30 EST, Zumiez's stock is trading at a volume of 456.6K, which is 117.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $462.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Boxed BOXD stock decreased by 11.05% to $0.97. Boxed's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 17.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $70.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers