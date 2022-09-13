Gainers

Jowell Global JWEL shares increased by 15.2% to $1.75 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 674.8K, which is 312.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.1 million.

shares increased by 15.2% to $1.75 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 674.8K, which is 312.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.1 million. 17 Education & Technology YQ shares moved upwards by 11.84% to $1.7. As of 13:30 EST, 17 Education & Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 109.8K, which is 99.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

shares moved upwards by 11.84% to $1.7. As of 13:30 EST, 17 Education & Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 109.8K, which is 99.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. BT Brands BTBD stock moved upwards by 8.63% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million.

stock moved upwards by 8.63% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million. Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV stock moved upwards by 8.12% to $6.39. The current volume of 77.3K shares is 6.4% of Grove Collaborative Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Losers

Rent the Runway RENT shares decreased by 33.2% to $3.29 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Rent the Runway's stock is trading at a volume of 6.6 million, which is 706.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $211.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

shares decreased by 33.2% to $3.29 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Rent the Runway's stock is trading at a volume of 6.6 million, which is 706.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $211.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. First Watch Restaurant Gr FWRG shares declined by 13.34% to $16.25. Trading volume for First Watch Restaurant Gr's stock is 161.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 139.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $960.0 million.

shares declined by 13.34% to $16.25. Trading volume for First Watch Restaurant Gr's stock is 161.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 139.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $960.0 million. Children's Place PLCE stock fell 11.25% to $36.03. Children's Place's stock is trading at a volume of 427.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 118.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $469.4 million.

stock fell 11.25% to $36.03. Children's Place's stock is trading at a volume of 427.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 118.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $469.4 million. Carvana CVNA stock decreased by 11.19% to $37.55. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 7.2 million, which is 66.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.

stock decreased by 11.19% to $37.55. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 7.2 million, which is 66.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. Zumiez ZUMZ shares fell 11.14% to $23.78. As of 13:30 EST, Zumiez's stock is trading at a volume of 456.6K, which is 117.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $462.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

shares fell 11.14% to $23.78. As of 13:30 EST, Zumiez's stock is trading at a volume of 456.6K, which is 117.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $462.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago. Boxed BOXD stock decreased by 11.05% to $0.97. Boxed's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 17.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $70.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.