Gainers

Akero Therapeutics AKRO stock increased by 121.8% to $27.21 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 38.5 million, which is 9484.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Aditxt ADTX stock moved upwards by 75.24% to $0.3. The current volume of 100.6 million shares is 1304.1% of Aditxt's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.

89bio ETNB stock moved upwards by 33.4% to $6.67. The current volume of 23.0 million shares is 4703.8% of 89bio's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.6 million.

Comera Life Sciences CMRA stock moved upwards by 33.21% to $2.57. Comera Life Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 34.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 873.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.0 million.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX shares moved upwards by 19.73% to $0.23. As of 13:30 EST, Kiora Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 46.5 million, which is 526.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.

Aprea Therapeutics APRE stock increased by 16.27% to $0.92. Trading volume for Aprea Therapeutics's stock is 1.8 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 256.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 million.

Losers

Cardiff Oncology CRDF stock declined by 38.2% to $1.99 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 3.5 million, which is 444.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $86.0 million.

Benitec Biopharma BNTC stock declined by 17.61% to $0.52. Benitec Biopharma's stock is trading at a volume of 791.8K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 33.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.

Relay Therapeutics RLAY shares decreased by 16.39% to $24.08. Trading volume for Relay Therapeutics's stock is 4.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 367.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.

Cyclerion Therapeutics CYCN shares declined by 15.09% to $0.9. As of 13:30 EST, Cyclerion Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 154.6K, which is 61.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.1 million.

Rubius Therapeutics RUBY stock decreased by 14.96% to $0.91. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 5.8 million, which is 209.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $82.2 million.

