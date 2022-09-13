ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 13, 2022 1:49 PM | 3 min read
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Akero Therapeutics AKRO stock increased by 121.8% to $27.21 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 38.5 million, which is 9484.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Aditxt ADTX stock moved upwards by 75.24% to $0.3. The current volume of 100.6 million shares is 1304.1% of Aditxt's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.
  • 89bio ETNB stock moved upwards by 33.4% to $6.67. The current volume of 23.0 million shares is 4703.8% of 89bio's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.6 million.
  • Comera Life Sciences CMRA stock moved upwards by 33.21% to $2.57. Comera Life Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 34.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 873.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.0 million.
  • Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX shares moved upwards by 19.73% to $0.23. As of 13:30 EST, Kiora Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 46.5 million, which is 526.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
  • Aprea Therapeutics APRE stock increased by 16.27% to $0.92. Trading volume for Aprea Therapeutics's stock is 1.8 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 256.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 million.

Losers

  • Cardiff Oncology CRDF stock declined by 38.2% to $1.99 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 3.5 million, which is 444.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $86.0 million.
  • Benitec Biopharma BNTC stock declined by 17.61% to $0.52. Benitec Biopharma's stock is trading at a volume of 791.8K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 33.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.
  • Relay Therapeutics RLAY shares decreased by 16.39% to $24.08. Trading volume for Relay Therapeutics's stock is 4.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 367.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics CYCN shares declined by 15.09% to $0.9. As of 13:30 EST, Cyclerion Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 154.6K, which is 61.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.1 million.
  • Rubius Therapeutics RUBY stock decreased by 14.96% to $0.91. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 5.8 million, which is 209.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $82.2 million.
  • LumiraDx LMDX shares decreased by 12.99% to $1.34. As of 13:30 EST, LumiraDx's stock is trading at a volume of 493.9K, which is 70.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $419.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers