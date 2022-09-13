ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 13, 2022 8:15 AM | 2 min read
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • American Rebel Holdings AREB stock increased by 33.6% to $0.89 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
  • Planet Labs PL stock increased by 9.43% to $5.93. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Core & Main CNM stock increased by 8.16% to $26.5. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock moved upwards by 8.06% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.
  • FreightCar America RAIL shares increased by 4.98% to $4.42. The company's market cap stands at $73.8 million.
  • JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock moved upwards by 4.89% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.

Losers

  • ShiftPixy PIXY stock declined by 8.3% to $25.01 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.
  • Driven Brands Hldgs DRVN stock decreased by 5.8% to $32.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.
  • Beam Glb BEEM stock declined by 4.8% to $13.1. The company's market cap stands at $132.1 million.
  • Gol Intelligent Airlines GOL stock fell 4.54% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion.
  • Quhuo QH shares decreased by 2.98% to $2.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers