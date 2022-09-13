Gainers

American Rebel Holdings AREB stock increased by 33.6% to $0.89 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.

Planet Labs PL stock increased by 9.43% to $5.93. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Core & Main CNM stock increased by 8.16% to $26.5. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock moved upwards by 8.06% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.

FreightCar America RAIL shares increased by 4.98% to $4.42. The company's market cap stands at $73.8 million.

JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock moved upwards by 4.89% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.

Losers

ShiftPixy PIXY stock declined by 8.3% to $25.01 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.

Driven Brands Hldgs DRVN stock decreased by 5.8% to $32.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.

Beam Glbl BEEM stock declined by 4.8% to $13.1. The company's market cap stands at $132.1 million.

Gol Intelligent Airlines GOL stock fell 4.54% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion.

Quhuo QH shares decreased by 2.98% to $2.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

