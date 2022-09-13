Gainers

stock moved upwards by 116.0% to $26.51 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $996.0 million. Comera Life Sciences CMRA shares moved upwards by 24.87% to $2.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.0 million.

stock rose 19.8% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.1 million. TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP shares moved upwards by 8.7% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.

stock increased by 8.11% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $114.5 million. CytoSorbents CTSO stock moved upwards by 7.52% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $87.1 million.

Losers

stock decreased by 26.2% to $0.79 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.3 million. Cardiff Oncology CRDF stock declined by 19.94% to $2.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.3 million.

shares declined by 10.36% to $5.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.2 million. Kiromic BioPharma KRBP stock fell 7.54% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.

stock fell 5.67% to $26.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. Benitec Biopharma BNTC stock decreased by 5.5% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.