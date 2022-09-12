ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 12, 2022 5:42 PM | 2 min read
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • OpGen OPGN shares rose 20.6% to $0.52 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 927.4K shares come close, making up 324.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.0 million.
  • Comera Life Sciences CMRA shares moved upwards by 19.79% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.9 million.
  • Entrada Therapeutics TRDA shares moved upwards by 12.09% to $13.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $418.7 million.
  • CNS Pharmaceuticals CNSP shares rose 10.59% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
  • ASLAN Pharma ASLN shares rose 8.74% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $60.6 million.
  • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX stock rose 8.64% to $16.46. This security traded at a volume of 287.2K shares come close, making up 13.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

Losers

  • Cardiff Oncology CRDF shares declined by 17.4% to $2.65 during Monday's after-market session. Cardiff Oncology's trading volume hit 139.7K shares by close, accounting for 15.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.8 million.
  • Revance Therapeutics RVNC stock fell 6.73% to $26.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 149.2K, accounting for 16.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • Aditxt ADTX stock fell 5.09% to $0.16. At the close, Aditxt's trading volume reached 6.4 million shares. This is 91.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
  • 180 Life Sciences ATNF stock declined by 5.0% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $31.6 million.
  • ProKidney PROK shares decreased by 4.94% to $9.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $568.6 million.
  • Vivani Medical VANI stock decreased by 4.35% to $3.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

